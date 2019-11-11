Swift Dental Group looks to expand in Scottish market

Swift Dental Group is aiming to strengthen its Scottish offering and broaden its reach after acquiring a Dunfermline business.

The Lancashire group, which describes itself as the largest dental laboratory in the UK, now has a physical presence in Scotland with the addition of RD Laboratory, a specialist producer of dental prosthetics, ceramics and orthodontics for NHS and private dentists.

Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed, however Swift emphasised that RD founders Shaun Forker and Alan Nicol will continue to work within the business and maintain relationships with dental clients.

Swift, which already works with more than 150 dentists north of the Border, said the deal will prove mutually beneficial for clients of both firms due to a joint services offering.

It also highlighted that it is continuing to seek growth opportunities in the Scottish market, with the potential of expanding its group further through future acquisitions.

Managing director Roy McGillivray, who is originally from Helensburgh, said: “We are so excited to have Shaun, Alan and the team as part of the group. We have wanted to expand further into Scotland for some time and we cant wait to see what the future holds as we move forwards together."

A spokesperson for the business added that being part of the Swift group will allow RD to "expand its logistical reach, welcome new dentists and provide security and development for the team in place, moving forwards in an ever changing industry".

READ MORE: Ayrshire group engineers management buyout with £4.5m Barclays funding

READ MORE: Aberdeenshire's James Rizza & Sons scoops new Asda deal