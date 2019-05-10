Sweet dreams as Hipgnosis acquires music catalogue from Eurythmics co-founder

Hipgnosis Songs Fund has snapped up a major music catalogue from David A Stewart, the musician, songwriter and record producer, best known for the Eurythmics, his partnership with Scots-born singer Annie Lennox.

Stewart co-wrote and produced each of the Eurythmics’ albums, including eight top five and three number one UK albums, which are estimated to have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide.

Hipgnosis, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, has acquired the copyright interest in his catalogue, comprising 1,068 songs.

Hipgnosis was founded by Merck Mercuriadis, the former manager of major recording artists such as Elton John, Morrissey and Iron Maiden.

Mercuriadis said: “This is an incredible moment for Hipgnosis. I have been lucky enough to know Dave since the summer of 1983 and I have spent most of those 35 years marvelling at his incredible work.

“I consider him to be one of the most important songwriters, artists and producers of all time. The work he and Annie did together as Eurythmics defines the 1980s and 1990s but still remains timeless today.”

Stewart, who is usually credited in full as David A Stewart to avoid confusion with other musicians named Dave Stewart, added: “Merck understands that without the song there is nothing and therefore holds songs with the utmost respect, hence understanding their impact on society and their long-term value.

“He sees his company more like a song management company unlike many publishers who act more like a collection agency and wait for the money to pour in. I’m excited to be on the advisory board of this forward thinking company and sure we will have great success together.”