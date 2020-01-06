Swap shop on way as Hawick’s Superdrug to be rebranded as Savers

The new year will see a new name arrive in Hawick High Street as part of a rebranding exercise.

The town’s Superdrug store is to close on Saturday, February 1, and reopen as a Savers two weeks later.

Superdrug and Savers are both part of the AS Watson Group, owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings.

No one from either health and beauty chain was available for comment, but it is believed that the store’s existing staff will be retained following its planned reopening on Monday, February 13.

That move, following a similar rebranding of the company’s Galashiels store, will leave only one Superdrug in the Borders, at Roxburgh Street in Kelso.

News of the company’s plans for the shop has prompted Teries to debate the relative merits of Superdrug and its discount sister chain on social media sites.

Lynne Hardie posted: “I like the Superdrug brand, and luckily I work in Kelso occasionally so I will stock up when there.

“I’m not so keen on Savers, but at least it is not another empty shop, so I will try to use for some things.”

Kerry Marshall said: “Savers is not a patch on Superdrug, but I hope everyone gets to keep their jobs. That’s the main thing.”

Rosie Bartholomew said: “I like Savers, but it’s just the same as Semi-Chem.

“I’m so sorry to see Superdrug go, though.”

Following the AS Watson Group’s €1.3bn takeover of former Superdrug owner Kruidvat in 2002, many Savers stores were converted to the Superdrug format, but in recent years, that policy has been reversed and some of those same outlets have been turned back into Savers.