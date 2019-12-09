Surgeons Quarter hosts record visitors to Edinburgh conferences

Have your say

Surgeons Quarter, the commercial arm of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, which puts its profits back into the institution, is celebrating its most successful November after welcoming more than 2,300 delegates.

The hospitality organisation held major back-to-back conferences last month, beating revenue projections by 20 per cent. It is estimated that the four conferences injected more than £950,000 into Edinburgh’s wider economy.

The four November conferences injected more than 950,000 into the Edinburgh economy. Picture: Ewan Barry

In addition, nearly 4,000 delegates attended 60 events held across Surgeons Quarter’s four venues during the month.

Profits from conferences and Surgeons Quarter’s Ten Hill Place Hotel are put towards the college’s charitable aims of advancing surgical care and improving patient outcomes.

MD Scott Mitchell said: “Last month’s successes are indicative of a record-breaking year. Seeing more and more people support Surgeons Quarter’s ­mission through events, Café 1505 and Ten Hill Place is both rewarding and inspiring.”

Surgeons Quarter’s four events venues, Café 1505 and Ten Hill Place Hotel accumulated a total turnover of £5.9 million in 2018, with a projected increase in turnover of more than 22 per cent for the current year.

