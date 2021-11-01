Summers-Inman strengthens management team in Scotland

Based at the firm’s Scottish headquarters in Edinburgh, Mr Macdonald will focus on expanding the quantity surveying side of the business.

The move marks a fast-track promotion for Mr Macdonald, who re-joined Summers-Inman in February this year after a period spent with Arcadis. He had previously been with the firm from 2014-2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His appointment is part of a strategic growth plan for Summers-Inman north of the Border which will expand the senior management team focusing on business development in Scotland.

Director role for Angus Macdonald

Regional Managing Director, Aynsley Cheatley, said: “Angus came back to head up the quantity surveying and cost consultancy area of the business and steer it in the right direction.

“He has proved he can do that and that’s one of the reasons why we promoted him to director level. Following a very successful period in a number of sectors in that part of the business, his promotion sees us consolidate our cost consultancy team, which he is leading.

“It has been encouraging to be able to make this kind of significant appointment after a challenging time for a lot of businesses. We managed to come through that period in reasonable shape. There were some changes to the business and bringing Angus in really steadied the ship.

“Our growth plan is very much focused on redeveloping and growing the quantity surveying side of the business. We have maintained our position on frameworks, are making good progress developing private sector clients and working with developers.

“This is the first piece of a strategic plan to have a structured hierarchy in Scotland as we look to build on our success.

“I want the right people in the right positions and there is no doubt that Angus is the ideal person for this position. As the firm continues to develop and expand its services, there will be further senior appointments.”

Mr Macdonald, who is originally from Stornoway, is an experienced assessor for The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) and will oversee the training of all staff progressing to Chartered status, including apprentices and student placements.

“It’s a really good place to work, a really good environment with the staff very enthusiastic,” he said.

“The younger members of staff have a real passion to learn, which is great. There is a good relationship between the senior and junior members which helps them engage more and that helps us produce good quality of work.

“Expanding the quantity surveying aspect of the business into something that is a bit bigger and broader and developing the more junior members of staff is part of my remit. I’m very excited about what the future holds for us and as things continue to open up even more, there will be big opportunities for us to do that.

“In the core element of the QS business, we are helping clients understand more about different types of modern methods of construction and how we can help them commercially with these aspects of their projects.

“There are various different aspects to quantity surveying that expand what we do and allied to that is our project management offering which we are developing at the moment.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.