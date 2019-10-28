‘Subversive’ Scottish employee support firm scores a hat-trick

A fledgling Aberdeen-based employee support provider is celebrating a flying start after winning a trio of clients in four months.

Launched only last year by Jim Grimmer, P3 Business Care is said to take a “subversive approach” to the traditional employee assistance programme.

On a weekly basis, Jim and his team proactively visit businesses in order to identify and address potential issues prior to staff absence or staff turnover.

Since seeking Business Gateway’s advice, the start-up has reported a spike in business, piloting its first three-month scheme with an organisation of 60 staff across Aberdeen and Dundee in January this year.

Cardiff

Following this, the firm won contracts with a Glenrothes-based firm with 90 employees in February, and with a Cardiff business of 160 staff in April.

Grimmer said: "The Chartered Institute of Personnel Development has highlighted the need to take care of employees in a more ‘holistic’ manner, realising that issues going on outwith the workplace impact the employee at work and ultimately the business. This is the driving force behind what we do and, when sharing this with Business Gateway, the team could see our long-term vision."

Kirstie McLaughlin, business adviser at Business Gateway Aberdeen, added: "It is always inspiring to see businesses grow and improve; even more so when, like P3, they strive to enhance the lives of business owners and employees across the country."