STV unveils recipients of new bursary programme

STV and the Royal ­Television Society have announced the first ten recipients of an undergraduate bursary scheme ­funded by the broadcaster.

The multi-year investment, which was launched in March, aims to create and develop a “stronger, more diverse pool of creative talent in Scotland”.

Some of the students with MD of broadcasting at STV, Bobby Hain, in the news studios. Picture: Contributed

Each student receives annual bursary funding of £1,000 for the duration of their course, along with a line up of paid work placements and mentoring opportunities at the ­Glasgow-based broadcasting group.

The ten recipients are: Bethany Watt from North Ayrshire, Connor McGhie from Glasgow, Craig Rae from Glasgow, Dylan-Starr Adams from Edinburgh, Jessica Kelly from Ross-shire, Kara Devlin from Edinburgh, Ross Harkins from North Lanarkshire, Szimonetta Simon from Edinburgh, Lea Racine from Carmarthenshire and Milena Stefanovic from West Lothian.

STV chief executive Simon Pitts said: “There’s an incredible amount of young talent in Scotland.”

