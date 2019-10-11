STV unveils recipients of new bursary programme

STV and the Royal Television Society have announced the first ten recipients of an undergraduate bursary scheme funded by the broadcaster.
The multi-year investment, which was launched in March, aims to create and develop a “stronger, more diverse pool of creative talent in Scotland”.
Each student receives annual bursary funding of £1,000 for the duration of their course, along with a line up of paid work placements and mentoring opportunities at the Glasgow-based broadcasting group.
The ten recipients are: Bethany Watt from North Ayrshire, Connor McGhie from Glasgow, Craig Rae from Glasgow, Dylan-Starr Adams from Edinburgh, Jessica Kelly from Ross-shire, Kara Devlin from Edinburgh, Ross Harkins from North Lanarkshire, Szimonetta Simon from Edinburgh, Lea Racine from Carmarthenshire and Milena Stefanovic from West Lothian.
STV chief executive Simon Pitts said: “There’s an incredible amount of young talent in Scotland.”
READ MORE: STV posts solid profit gain but expresses caution over Brexit