STV takes majority ownership of producer behind critically acclaimed police drama Blue Lights

STV has taken majority ownership of drama producer Two Cities Television, the company behind the critically acclaimed police series Blue Lights and Patrick Melrose, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Glasgow broadcasting group’s studios arm took a 25 per cent minority stake in Two Cities in January 2020, with an option to increase that to a majority position upon the business becoming profitable. Following the initial investment, the Belfast-based company is said to have made “significant progress”, producing two series of Blue Lights for BBC One, with the second series due to air in 2024. This follows previous success with Bafta award-winning show Patrick Melrose for Sky and Showtime.

Currently, Two Cities has additional high-end drama series secured which will deliver forecast revenues of £55 million over the next three years. STV Studios has now increased its stake in the drama production company to a majority holding of 51 per cent for an undisclosed sum.

Police series Blue Lights launched to rave reviews and very strong ratings. Picture: BBC/Gallagher Films/Two Cities Television

Founded in 2016, Two Cities is led by Michael Jackson - formerly controller of BBC One and BBC Two, chief executive of Channel 4, president of programming at USA Entertainment and chairman of Universal Television - and creative director Stephen Wright, formerly head of drama for BBC Northern Ireland where he commissioned Line of Duty and The Fall.

Simon Pitts, chief executive of STV Group, said: “Michael and Stephen have delivered significant creative and commercial success on the back of the standout performance of Blue Lights and there is so much more to come. STV’s consolidation of Two Cities is clear evidence of the ongoing success of our Studios strategy of taking minority stakes in high potential production companies. We’re very proud to be in business with Two Cities and look forward to our continued partnership.”

STV Studios has grown into one of the UK’s top producers of scripted and unscripted content and Scotland’s largest production group, with stakes in several production companies. It acquired Greenbird Media’s extensive network of independent production companies in July 2023, significantly increasing the number of creative labels in the STV Studios family to 24 and its portfolio of returning series to nearly 40. STV Studios is responsible for a wide range of series such as prison drama Screw, Bridge of Lies and Celebrity Catchphrase.

David Mortimer, managing director of STV Studios, added: “Two Cities remains a natural partner for STV Studios, producing high-quality drama across the UK and beyond. Their brilliant police series, Blue Lights, truly put them on the map, launching to rave reviews and very strong ratings in 2023.”