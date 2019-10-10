Strathclyde Business School may be based in Glasgow but its seven international centres mean the prestigious MBA programme can be studied around the world.

The Strathclyde MBA has been available outside the UK since 1988 and thousands of participants have graduated after studying in their own country. This is thanks to a flexible learning delivery structure Strathclyde has developed with local partners.

Currently, SBS operates in Greece, Switzerland, Oman, Bahrain, UAE, Malaysia and Singapore. Its partnership agreements ensure that its international centres mirrors the high standard of teaching facilities and resources you’d expect from a leading business school.

Internationally recognised

It is triple accredited – from AMBA, EQUIS and AACSB, and the AMBA accreditation extends to all its programmes and routes of the MBA. The Strathclyde MBA is also accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education & Scientific Research in the UAE and was the first international MBA in the UAE to have this accreditation – it remains the only UAE government and triple internationally accredited UK MBA programme available in the UAE.

The lecturers who teach in Glasgow teach at its international centres, and the university maintains full control of admission processes, academic teaching and programme delivery. Local partners provide administrative support and are on hand to deal with any needs or enquiries throughout the programme.

It’s very much a ‘one MBA’ approach – the programme studied in any of our centres is exactly the same as would be studied in Glasgow.

Work-life balance

For many, the ability to study close to home means career and family commitments can fit in with the demands of MBA study.

Professor Dave MacKay, MBA Programme Director, acknowledges that there are challenges with adding study into work and family life: “Combining studies with work, with life pressures, is extremely challenging so we offer a lot of support and flexibility to students who take this mode of study.

“We’re increasingly using videos and digital material to support the in-class work we do with our students.”

The Strathclyde MBA is a valued business postgraduate degree designed around four modules and finishing with the capstone MBA project. Students are able to tailor the MBA through their choice of elective programmes.

Professor MacKay added: “It’s a very credible degree. People use it to transfer from a technical or functional specialist role into a general management role running a business and they use it to help build their confidence and capabilities to be a strategic leader.”

An option with the international MBA is the chance to travel to Glasgow to take part in the summer school and participate in elective classes with fellow students from the UK and around the world, which provides a great opportunity to meet and network with international peers.

Aida El Bouanani who graduated with the Executive MBA from Dubai said: “I enjoyed the variety of classes provided by the MBA. I had classes about marketing, operations management, human resources and finance. I also had the chance to be exposed to the strategy module and work on multiple case studies for different industries.”

Life-changing

She added: “All the professors come from the Glasgow campus and this ensures consistency in the delivery of the courses between the different locations. On top of that, most of the local counsellors are alumni of the Dubai MBA itself which represents an opportunity to discuss with them the outcomes of the MBA and how to make the most out of it.

“The MBA has been a life-changing experience and a great career accelerator for me.”

The flexibility of the part time approach enables participants to graduate within two years. However, study may be spread over a longer period if necessary, to a maximum of six.

For more information visit the website.