Stockport firm has Scottish market floored with Glasgow swoop

A flooring wholesale company is expanding into Scotland following the acquisition of Glasgow-based Floor Covering Distributors (FDL) for an undisclosed sum.

The move forms part of a “rapid growth strategy” for Kellars, which has grown from supplying flooring to just a handful of customers in the Greater Manchester area 12 months ago to one of the largest independent wholesalers in the UK.

As well as employing the 11 staff who worked for FDL, the company is taking over the Scots firm’s 15,000 square foot warehouse in Rutherglen.

This will be used as a hub to distribute products sold by Kellars to flooring retailers, trade customers and other flooring partners. The products include carpets, laminate, artificial grass and flooring accessories such as underlay, trims and adhesives.

Bobby Gilhooly, Kellars’ senior sales manager for Scotland, said: “Kellars is undergoing accelerated growth and this acquisition of a well-known company which has been trading in Scotland for over 40 years will enable us to continue our expansion.”

A private investment has enabled Stockport-headquartered Kellars to expand rapidly and it is now distributing flooring across the north and as far down as the Midlands.

Gilhooly, who leads a team of 15 in Scotland, added: “We are unknown in Scotland and face fierce competition, but I personally have worked in the flooring industry for over ten years and have employed three experienced sales professionals to help us overcome obstacles and ensure success. Some of the staff who have joined us from FDL have over 22 years’ experience.

“This gives us a great starting point and we are backed by a company which invests in its staff, products, fleet and infrastructure, so we’re excited about what the future holds for us in Scotland and we are looking forward to making our own contribution to the Scottish economy.”