Stirling’s Boe Gin raises a glass to new product listing with Asda

Stirling-based Boe Gin is cheering a new national listing with supermarket major Asda.

The firm’s violet gin rolls out in all Asda stores across Scotland for the first time after what the brand said had been a “phenomenal year”. Another product in the range, passion fruit, will also be going into some 30 major stores around the country.

Graham Coull, director of Boe Gin, said: "This year has already been a massive success for us, and adding Asda to our portfolio of listings really helps to grow our presence in stores and shows our continued hard work to maintain our position at the forefront of the flavoured gin market.

"Since we launched our original Scottish gin in Asda stores ten years ago, they have been a great supporter and ambassador for the brand.

"We have gone from strength to strength, with the announcement of our financial results and our national listings – we’re celebrating a phenomenal year for Boe."