Stewart Milne builds up apprentice cohort with a dozen hires

Aberdeen housebuilder and timberframe manufacturer Stewart Milne Group has hired a dozen apprentices to meet demand across its sites, boosting the group’s total apprentice cohort to 44.

The new recruits, in trades such as joinery, bricklaying, plumbing and painting, will undergo a four-year training programme to build expertise and help tackle the industry skills shortage.

Looking to kickstart their careers at Stewart Milne’s Homes North division are apprentices Jamie Elliot, Jamie Cargill, Connor Leisk, Ryan Cruickshank, Nathan Stephen and Ryan Maclsaac.

A further six apprentices are due to start in central Scotland later this month.

Director of product development Stewart Dalgarno, who began his Stewart Milne career via an apprenticeship 35 years ago, called the scheme “an excellent pathway” into construction.

Apprentice bricklayer Elliot said: “I am very excited to get started and take my first steps in the construction sector with Stewart Milne Group. The apprenticeship scheme is a great opportunity to develop a range of technical and practical skills, as well as offering job security for the future.

“The scheme does not only equip you with vital skills for pursuing a career in construction, but also offers the chance to progress through the company."