Stationery chain Typo set for imminent Buchanan Galleries opening

Buchanan Galleries has announced that Typo - described as one of Australia's fastest-growing lifestyle brands - will tomorrow open its doors to what is its first Scottish site in the centre.

The brand specialises in ‘"unique and affordable" stationery and the Glasgow store will also sell a range of personalised gifts and cards, homeware, tech accessories and "one-of-a-kind" products. It comes as Typo has grown its portfolio to more than 250 outlets in 17 countries.

Kathy Murdoch, Buchanan Galleries centre manager, welcomed its arrival to the mall. "They are a unique and fun brand known for products that are full of personality. They will be an excellent addition to the centre.”

Typo said: “We’re thrilled to be expanding our UK footprint into Scotland. Since the opening of our first UK store in December 2017, we’ve seen great traction both online and in store with sales soaring beyond all expectations. Our new [shop] in Glasgow has been selected based on key areas of growth for us and it will create many new jobs.”

Buchanan Galleries is also set to welcome Kiko Milano, the leading Italian cosmetics brand. The new store will stock its "innovative yet affordable" make-up and skincare products and enable customers to consult its dedicated make-up artists and cosmetics experts.

