Starbucks signs up for £1.4m Glasgow store

Starbucks has signed a 15-year lease on a £1.4 million development at Hillington Park business estate outside Glasgow.

The coffee shop chain’s purpose-built “drive thru and drive up” food and drink outlet will be located close to the main entrance of Hillington Park, which is Scotland’s largest industrial estate.

The contract to build the 1,800-square-foot development has been awarded to Glasgow commercial and industrial construction company Bell Building Projects, with work scheduled for completion in May.

Frasers Property, which acquired majority ownership of the 419-acre business park in 2017, said the deal with Starbucks demonstrates its intent to build tenant amenities.

Hillington Park commercial director Grant Edmondson said: “The development will not only add to the range of food and drink options for our customers, but also will offer another space for the community to connect.

“We are working on a number of refurbishment and new-build projects which are likely to come forward in 2020 as part of Frasers Property’s strategy to deliver more bespoke buildings for occupiers and speculative industrial units to meet market demand.”

Hillington Park, next to the M8 motorway, is seven miles west of Glasgow’s city centre and three miles from Glasgow International Airport.

READ MORE: Asda to stock healthier products from these two Scottish meat suppliers

READ MORE: Edinburgh to help pump up volume for revered Canadian audio brand