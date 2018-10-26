Staffing app Rota raises £2m in latest funding round

Have your say

A staffing app with an office in Edinburgh has closed its latest funding round, raising £1.8 million.

Tech-focused firm Rota supplies staff to venues in various major cities across the UK, including Glasgow as well as the Scottish capital.

It works with the likes of Hearts Football Club and InterContinental Hotels, and is targeting new geographies and markets.

The round saw it secure additional capital from current investors, many in the venture-capital space, plus new investment from several high-net-worth individuals.

London-based Rota said the amount raised will enable it to expand its UK footprint and its existing service offering, plus advance current technologies.

Recently-appointed chief executive Stephen Segel said the firm keeps doubling revenues every year, and it intends to boost its members’ and partners’ experience of staffing, as well as create “sustainable” value for its shareholders.