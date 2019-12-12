St Andrews start-up Ceres Holographic to scale after £1.2m boost

Have your say

A St Andrews start-up has secured a seven-figure cash injection to drive commercialisation of its advanced display technology.

Ceres Holographic, a developer of holographic optical elements for displays, has been granted €1.4 million (£1.2m) to scale up production to meet a growing need from clients.

The start-up’s primary market is the automotive industry, as its technology delivers optical power into the windscreen of vehicles and enables small, low-cost transparent display systems with new functions.

The latest funding boost, from the European Commission Horizon 2020: Research & Innovation programme, takes Ceres’ total investment raised to date to €6.1m.

Chief executive Andy Travers said: “This prestigious grant award underscores the significance of the market opportunity for advanced display technology, as well the disruptive innovation we are developing to address the most pressing challenges to wider-scale adoption of holographic-based displays.

“With this funding, we are bringing to market replication technology for large-format films that put optical power into the windshield, enabling a new class of small package-size transparent display and wide field-of-view augmented reality heads-up-display systems.”

Horizon 2020 is one of the world’s most prestigious and competitive grant programs making nearly €80 billion of funding available over seven years to support market-creating innovations that demonstrate high-growth potential.

