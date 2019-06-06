St Andrews Brewing toasts six-figure Sainsbury’s deal

St Andrews Brewing Company has cheered a major supermarket supply contract estimated to be worth around £600,000.

The craft brewer, which also operates four pubs across St Andrews, Dundee and Edinburgh, landed the six-figure deal with Sainsbury’s to supply its new core range.

Under the agreement, which includes four-packs and five-litre mini kegs, the brand’s lager, IPA and pale ale will be stocked in Sainsbury’s stores across Scotland from Wednesday 12 June, ahead of Father’s Day the following Sunday.

In line with increased consumer demand for environmentally friendly packaging, the brewer’s cans, mini kegs, and cardboard containers are designed to be 100 per cent recyclable.

St Andrews Brewing Company MD Philip Mackey said: “It’s great to work collaboratively with Sainsbury’s, one of our oldest accounts, in order to get our beer to more consumers.”