SSE plans £2bn investment in Scottish infrastructure to hit net zero emissions

Utility giant SSE has outlined plans to invest more than £2 billion in Scottish infrastructure to support renewable energy generation and meet net zero government emissions targets.

SSEN Transmission, the arm of the Perth-based group responsible for the electricity transmission network in the north of Scotland, has published the first full draft of its five-year business plan due to commence in 2021.

It sets out that a minimum investment of £2.2bn is required between 2021 and 2026 to maintain and grow the transmission network.

A significant portion of this investment is to take place in the North-east, with a focus on accommodating growth in offshore wind in the region.

The company said its strategy will facilitate the connection of “at least a further 3 gigawatts of renewable generation”, providing enough renewable energy to power ten million UK homes.

SSEN Transmission estimates that the plans, which are open to consultation, will be delivered at an average cost of around £7 a year to British consumers.

It added that the proposals will support the UK government target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and the Scottish Government’s commitment to meet this target five years earlier, in 2045.

MD Rob McDonald said the five-year plan was “a balanced package that makes a powerful case for the vital investment needed to deliver the clean energy transition”.

The company is due to submit its final business plan to regulator Ofgem in December.