Springfield lodges plans for village in West Lothian

Have your say

Springfield Properties has moved a step closer to delivering a new 2,500-home village by Livingston after submitting plans for more than 500 dwellings.

The housebuilder, which secured 400 acres of land at Gavieside Farm south-west of Livingston last summer, has lodged a detailed planning application with West Lothian Council for permission to build the first 502 homes at the proposed development.

Its proposal also includes plans for eight business premises.

Springfield said the Gavieside village will offer “a broad mix of housing” from one-bed apartments to five-bedroom detached homes, and is to include a new primary school, cafes and shops.

The firm, which has more than 720 staff, with offices in Elgin, Glasgow, Larbert and Livingston, also said the application will support the delivery of East Calder High School.

Chief executive Innes Smith said: “Gavieside will be a positive addition to Livingston with its high-quality, energy-efficient housing.”