SportsCool, which provides sports education to children, debuting on Scottish turf

SportsCool says it works with schools to boost their curricular and extra-curricular physical education, and it venture currently works closely with more than 400 education-providers and it has 100-plus staff.

The company’s management team, which harnesses coaching, sport, education, and business, has set out expansion plans for the next 12 months to accelerate its growth journey. They include opening 20 franchises in all parts of the UK, including Scotland, after “solid” growth over the last year.

SportsCool, which was founded in the North-west of England, also said it currently has 28 operations in the UK, and its first branch north of the Border, in Glasgow, will work with schools across the city.

SportsCool’s new Glasgow franchise will deliver sports including ultimate frisbee as well as fencing, archery, and tri-golf to local schools. Picture: contributed.

The Glaswegian franchise is expected to deliver SportsCool’s selection of sports, ranging from fencing and archery to ultimate frisbee and tri-golf (a version of golf suitable for primary school children) – and it will be headed by Harjeet Singh, a sports coach from Uddingston.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to developing SportsCool’s first operation in Scotland and making a real difference in the lives of young people here.

“SportsCool’s vision is all about boosting the mental, physical, and emotional wellbeing of children. Working with young people and seeing the smiles on their faces as they take part in sporting activities is what makes it all worthwhile.”

SportsCool also states that all of its activities are underpinned by its aim to educate, motivate, and participate, and its coaches “make it their mission” to find a sport for every child to love.

The brand’s national director Lee Lysons said: “We’re really excited about opening our first franchise in Scotland, and we see potential for further expansion in the country. At SportsCool we believe that sports education is fundamental to a child’s development, and for 15 years we have been working with primary schools to that end.

"We also believe that every child should have the chance to participate, progress and achieve in physical activities. This in turn has a profound effect on self-esteem, confidence, motivation, physical aptitude, and all-round mental and physical health.

“We use positive rewards in everything that we do, our sessions raise aspirations, are accessible to all, and, most of all, they are fun. As a result, we see the youngsters that we work with blossom into confident, healthy and aspiring individuals.”

He added: “We are also giving people the opportunity to make a career of something that they love, setting up a coaching company, confident in the training, support and business development that we give them.

“Our coaches continue to train in new areas of sports education and take part in continual professional development… We aim to continue to be leaders in our field, inspiring increasing numbers of children and giving people the chance to forge winning careers in sports coaching.”

