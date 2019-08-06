Spin-out Cutitronics doubles up ahead of product launch

A University of Strathclyde spin-out backed by FTSE 100 chemicals giant Croda International has doubled the size of its team as it gears up to release its maiden product.

Cutitronics, which has created a device designed to enhance skin care regimes through intelligent product application, has hired seven members of staff since the beginning of 2019 to take its total headcount up to 14.

The firm, whose product has been dubbed the “Fitbit for skin”, said further appointments were likely through the remainder of the year to support its growth plans.

Cutitronics unveiled a prototype for technology and accompanying software in April at a major cosmetics industry show in Paris.

The device and accompanying smartphone app can analyse a customer’s skin and then dispense the precise amount of beauty products and cosmetics for their specific need.

David Heath, the firm’s co-founder and chief executive, said: “Building our talented team at Cutitronics has been equally as exciting as creating our disruptive technology.

“Working on our ‘Fitbit for the skin’ will be an exciting project for our new employees as we open the door to personalised skincare for brands and their customers.”

The company is chaired by Barry Hochfield, who co-founded the business with Heath. Hochfield opened Apple’s first research and development unit outside the US and co-founded smartcard firm Ecebs in 2000, before floating it on the London stock market in 2005 and selling it to TheTrainline.com in 2007.

He said: “I’m very impressed with the calibre of the new recruits that David and his team have hired for Cutitronics.

“Technology companies need clever ideas, but they also need talented staff to turn those ideas into reality. Growing our team is an important step towards our technology making its debut next year.”