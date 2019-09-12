Specialist care provider ASC boosts offering with four hires

ASC, the specialist healthcare arm of Perth-based care home group Balhousie Care Group, has unveiled the hire of four top names in the health sector.

The division says it is the only residential facility of its kind in Scotland and provides specialist care for people with behavioural needs in dedicated units based in Balbeggie, Perthshire.

It said the hires aim to plug a gap in services UK-wide for people with a learning disability, mental health issues, and Huntington’s Disease. All four of the new recruits join from NHS Tayside.

Robert Bain has been appointed operations manager, bringing 28 years’ experience mostly in the NHS, and is a national expert in complex care. Leanne Williamson has been named general manager, having developed specialist services for adults with complex mental health needs for NHS Tayside.

Fabian Haut joins as an advisor, after spending 20 years as an NHS consultant. He is a medical practitioner for the Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland with an interest in the assessment and care for people with autistic spectrum disorder and dual diagnosis.

The new deputy manager at ASC is Russell Low, a registered mental health nurse with experience in learning disabilities. He has worked for NHS Tayside.

Balhousie boss Jill Kerr said: "Our aim is that ASC continues to be a leader in its field and becomes the go-to in the specialist care sector. We know that Robert and his team are the ones to make that happen.”