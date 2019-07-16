Special Reports: Access to recent business and sector supplements from The Scotsman

Link to full e-magazine editions of recent Scotsman Special Reports.
Scottish Legal Review, November 2019
Life Sciences, October 2019
Data Innovation, August 2019
Food & Drink Sector, August 2019
Vision Scotland, June 2019
Fintech in Scotland, May 2019
Vision Scotland, March 2019
Deals, September 2019
Data Innovation, September 2018
Deals / Corporate Finance, September 2018
Food & Drink Sector, August 2018
For further information please contact:
Stephen Emerson, Scotland Commercial Editor, JPIMedia
stephen.emerson@jpimedia.co.uk