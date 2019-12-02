Spar’s CJ Lang & Son set to boost distribution and store facilities

Scotland’s Spar wholesaler and convenience store operator CJ Lang & Son is to replace and develop its distribution assets in the next two years on the back of an eight-figure refinance transaction.

The Dundee-based business, which this year celebrates its centenary, plans to make its delivery vehicles more efficient and explore alternative fuelling options such as electric or gas power for its lorries.

It will also use the capital refinancing from HSBC UK to invest in its stores’ fixtures and offerings, including rolling out more food-to-go services.

CJ Lang is one of Scotland’s largest independent family- owned firms and has about 2,000 staff across Scotland. It operates around 100 company-owned shops and supplies about 200 independent retailers.

Craig Tedford, financial director at CJ Lang, said: “The support from HSBC UK is allowing us to put our five-year strategy in to practice… we also believe that these improvements will help us develop our customer base and attract new independent retailers to the Spar business.”

Neal Tully, relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “HSBC UK is dedicated to supporting Scottish businesses and CJ Lang is an important employer across the length and breadth of Scotland. We’re thrilled to be supporting the company.”