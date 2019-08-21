Freezing winters, scorching heatwaves, flash floods and gale-force winds - these are the new normal for weather in the UK and across the planet, making it increasingly hard to ignore the problems of climate change.

These extreme weather events are only going to get worse as the years continue, unless the world wakes up and begins taking serious widespread steps to bring about a decline in emissions and slow the rise of the planet’s temperature.

Edinburghs hottest day on record made the capital sizzle at nearly 32 degrees

And one family company in Livingston is hoping to play a big part in that - in a bid to ensure a future for their children and the generations that follow.

Steven Bell from Install Solar, a family-based company in Livingston providing solar panels to homes across Scotland, said “it may sound corny, but I do this so my children can have children.”

Steve is one of a new breed of entrepreneurs looking to push green energy solutions and move the world away from fossil fuels.

Scotland is already ahead of the game - this year saw a major shift in our renewable output as Prince Charles opened the country’s largest offshore windfarm last month and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon opened a £6 million Scottish Water renewable energy scheme which will harness energy from wastewater.

And while Scotland may not be famous for its constant stream of sunny days it can still produce a huge amount of its energy needs from solar power, thanks to the latest technology in panels.

“Fossil fuels are poisoning our planet and solar panel technology is so much more advanced than people think,” says Steven.

A solar panel can produce 4,000 kilowatts of energy - the average household in Scotland consumes roughly 5,000 kilowatts. Installing more panels increases the output, as well as using batteries and other devices to supply your home with even more power, without destroying the planet.

Taking action now is critical - Edinburgh’s hottest day on record made the capital sizzle at nearly 32 degrees Celsius, part of a Europe-wide heatwave that set new temperature records and preceded violent thunder and lightning storms and flash floods. The UN has already reported that world food supplies are at risk due to the unprecedented impact of human pollution.

Steven, who stopped working as a sales rep to begin selling solar panels, admitted “I could sell boilers and make a lot more money doing so, but the planet is in danger. Persuading people to use solar technology isn’t just a job, if we want to save the world we have to start thinking about different options.”

Switching from fossil fuels to renewables won’t just save the planet however - it will almost certainly save you money.

Solar energy can save households nearly £1000 per year in energy costs, “that’s 10 per cent of your investment back every year,'' says Steven, “not only are you moving the market away from dangerous fossil fuels, but you’re also saving more money. There’s no danger of bank closures or bad overseas investments with solar panels. The savings are immediate.”

Install Solar have been servicing hundreds of households across Scotland since November 2018. They provide repairs, full-servicing, and deals on panels. Customers who switch to solar also only pay 5 per cent of VAT, adding more to the potential planet and wallet saving power of solar.

