Software firm targeting presence in States and larger headcount

A Stirling-based provider of customer relationship management (CRM) software is looking to expand its international presence and grow headcount as it seeks for its product to be the most adopted offering of its kind globally.

SalesAgility is an open source CRM software specialist that launched in 2009. The “driving force” behind the SuiteCRM offering, it enables users to store customer’s key details and important relationship information.

It is a disruptor in the market with its non-traditional offering, chief executive Dale Murray told The Scotsman.

He took the helm in late 2017 aged 27, having joined as an unpaid intern in 2011, progressing to responsibility for consultancy. Visiting its customers gave him "a lot of exposure to different business models and strategies and what other people were doing".

When Murray arrived at SalesAgility it had just four staff, but headcount is now about ten times that figure, and he is looking to grow this to 53 to 66 in the next year.

The business’ global customer base spans the public, private (both business-to-business and business-to-consumer) and third sectors – having included the Scottish Book Trust, the University of Edinburgh, Bridgestone Tyres and NHS England in addition to crash test dummy specialist Humanetics and mortgage giant American Financial Network, which are both based in the US.

READ MORE: Software firm Ideagen scaling in East Kilbride

READ MORE: Glasgow software firm lands digital funding

SalesAgility has a large client base in the States, Murray said, with the firm looking to put in place dedicated resource in the country next year, “and start to build up a presence there”. It is also mulling the opening of an office in continental Europe, in say Spain or Germany.

The firm is also seeking a new office in Stirling to expand its operations there, while it is trying to create partnerships with other open source products that deliver different services to ultimately provide a full end-to-end open source stack.

The plans come ahead of the firm’s imminent largest product release since the product started, while it has just released a software-as-a-service product. “We have lots of plans… The vision [overall] for us is that our product is the world’s most adopted CRM and that we... are known for our strategic and innovative consultancy, helping some of the largest organisations in the world adopt open source and use it to meet their business goals,” Murray said.