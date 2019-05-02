Software firm Ideagen scaling in East Kilbride

Ideagen has announced plans to expand its presence in East Kilbride, in a move creating a dozen jobs, as the Aim-quoted software firm seeks to double in size globally over the next three years.

The business is looking to turn the site into a Centre of Excellence as it looks to become a leader in the governance, risk and compliance (GRC) software market – which it said is worth billions of dollars.

The “ambitious” project will see its site in the Scottish Enterprise Technology Park turned into a Centre of Excellence for first-line customer support, marketing, legal, products and service-delivery. The location will also house elements of technical services, sales and IT.

As part of the creation of 42 jobs in the UK, the Scottish site will see 12 posts created in the first phase of the project.

The growth in East Kilbride is part of the company’s global Centre of Excellence strategy, which will see the centralisation of business functions at key sites and new jobs created globally, allowing it to “truly serve” its growing client base of more than 5,000 organisations worldwide.

Ideagen chief executive Ben Dorks said: “In the last decade, we have more than quadrupled our workforce and client base and grown globally with new offices in the US, UAE, SE Asia and mainland Europe.

“As part of our ongoing business growth strategy, we are creating four strategic Centres of Excellence which will centralise important business functions at key sites across the globe.”

The 12 posts in East Kilbride are part of 124 jobs being created globally, with 30 to be filled at the company’s HQ in Nottingham while 70 will be created through the development and opening of new offices in Malaysia, and a further 12 in Raleigh, North Carolina.