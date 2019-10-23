Software consultancy Infinity Works opens in Edinburgh's WeWork site

A UK software consultancy has opened an office in Edinburgh after winning a second major client in the Scottish financial services industry – an unnamed “well-known bank” – amid plans to double headcount.

Infinity Works specialises in large-scale, critical IT systems and works with blue-chip organisations on “digital transformation” programmes.

The five-year-old company is headquartered in Leeds and also has offices in London and Manchester with a growing workforce of more than 400. It expects revenues to exceed £30 million this year.

Recent projects in financial services include the design and delivery of cloud infrastructure for open banking, reporting regulatory compliance and mobile banking applications.

Infinity Works won its first banking client in Edinburgh in 2017 and has become a key partner for this “household name”. It added that it won a significant new account this summer with another “well-known” bank headquartered in the city.

Infinity Works has leased private offices at WeWork in George Street to base its growing team of software engineers, technical architects and technical leads.

The company has ten staff in the Scottish capital and expects to double this in the coming months.

Paul Henshaw, co-founder and director, said: “George Street is a showcase location and will help us to continue to attract great talent in a competitive market.

“While we are no longer technically a start-up, we still try to reflect the start-up culture and mentality and our new set-up keeps that way of working and thinking close to our heart.

“It also allows us to host and sponsor fun meet-ups for the tech community to get together and share knowledge about the latest technologies.

“Ultimately it underlines we are a serious grown-up business in Edinburgh now and it is a brilliant opportunity to build a fantastic new Infinity Works operation in a great city.”

Infinity Works has a spread of clients including health and care providers, supermarket groups, delivery companies and online gaming giants.