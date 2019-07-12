Sodexo wins contracts to feed thousands

Sodexo is set to feed thousands of workers after securing new business worth some £6.5 million a year.

The three contracts are with oil major Total E&P UK, Doosan Babcock and an unnamed “major player in the energy market”.

Total has appointed Sodexo Energy & Resources to provide a range of facilities management (FM) services to more than 1,200 employees at three sites in Aberdeen and the Shetland Islands as part of a new five-year contract.

Doosan Babcock has awarded a three-year contract to the group to provide multiple FM services to a similar number of staff at six locations in the UK. This contract will see Sodexo’s new “Let’s Eat” food offer introduced.

Meanwhile, building on an 18-year relationship, the third contract is with an existing client in the energy sector and sees the firm provide offshore hotel services on an accommodation vessel where a 46-strong Sodexo team support 300 personnel.

Susan Elston, senior vice president for Sodexo’s offshore and marine business in the UK and Ireland, said: “We are looking forward to partnering with all three clients to ensure their employees are given the best quality of life based on three core factors: safety, comfort and social engagement.”

Dimitar Vassilev, UK and Ireland marketing director for Sodexo Energy & Resources, added: “We are extremely proud of Let’s Eat, our new food offer. We have carefully crafted our menus to have affordable and accessible choices for every pocket.”