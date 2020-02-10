Social impact fund aims to raise £3.7m for profit with purpose

Have your say

A £3.7 million fundraising drive has been launched today by a Scottish social investor to back early-stage companies which deliver “profit with purpose”.

Edinburgh-based SIS Ventures, which raised £1.3m from private backers for its Impact First Fund, is now looking to attract further funding to support more entrepreneurs.

Over 100 early-stage firms have so far applied for backing from the fund, with eight securing finance or currently in active discussions about investment.

These include Glasgow-based datatech company Talking Medicines, Aberdeen life sciences firm EnteroBiotix and Brewgooder, the Edinburgh craft beer business which is looking to bring clean water to a million people.

The second round of fundraising will showcase the success of the first investments to help attract further backing.

Alastair Davis, chief executive of SIS Ventures which was set up by Social Investment Scotland, said: “Demand for investment funding from early stage mission-led entrepreneurs has surpassed all of our expectations.

“Since launching Impact First last year, we have proved without doubt that there is more than sufficient appetite for such a fund among highly ambitious enterprises.”

David Ovens, chief operating officer at Archangels, was recently appointed chairman of SIS Ventures.

