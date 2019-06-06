Skyscanner and FreeAgent appointments for fast-growing Edinburgh firm

Edinburgh-based scale-up Airts has made two high-level appointments amid growing global demand for its resource optimisation system.

The firm, which was founded in 2013, said it had appointed Skyscanner’s Melissa McMahon as its first marketing director and added FreeAgent co-founder and chief product officer Roan Lavery to its board.

Airts’ Braid system is described as an “AI-powered people planning and project management platform for the professional services industry”. It is currently used by two of the Big Four accountancy firms.

To support more than 10,000 Braid users across four continents, the company’s team doubled in size in 2018, and looks set to double again this year.

Andrew Bone, the company’s co-founder and chief executive, said the expertise brought on board by McMahon and Lavery would be “invaluable as we scale the business to meet and capitalise on the growing demand we’re experiencing”.