Skye candle firm hailed as UK retail trailblazer

Isle of Skye Candle Company has beaten a longlist of more than 1,000 retailers to be named one of the 14 most innovative independent stores in the UK.

The candle firm, which has five stores across Scotland, has been awarded the title as part of the Remarkable Retailers campaign by software firm Vend and the British Independent Retail Association to celebrate success stories.

The business, established on Skye in 2006, pointed to its environmentally friendly ethos as a key driver of success.

Founder James Robertson, who made the first batch of candles in his uncle’s grass-roofed croft, said: “We’re proud to be recognised for our innovative approach to retail, as we know that our customers appreciate the consideration for our environmental footprint.”

He also said the firm manages stock with the help of technology, helping “keep track of best-selling items and produce only what is in demand”.