Prominent internet providers appear to be down across east central Scotland.

There are reports that Sky internet, Now TV and BT internet are down across the east of the country.

Downdetector is showing large scale reports that all providers are currently out.

Website Fing suggests that the outages are focused around Edinburgh, Falkirk, Dunfermline, Armadale and Kirkcaldy.

There are more moderate outages in Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Glasgow, though not as widespread.

This afternoon, a Sky spokesperson said: "The majority of Sky customers impacted by the issues with Broadband and Talk in East and Central Scotland should now have their service restored.

"We're sorry for the inconvenience this has caused."

