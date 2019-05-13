Sir David Murray tickled pink with wine award

Have your say

A wine produced by Scottish businessman Sir David Murray on his French vineyard, which counts Brad Pitt and George Lucas as neighbours, has scooped two prestigious awards.

The entrepreneur’s Routas Coteaux Varois en Provence Rosé picked up the Best of Show and Best Value prizes at an international event in Thailand.

The winning tipple, which retails for approximately £15 a bottle, scored 93 points out of a possible 100 to beat the competition.

Murray’s 600-acre Chateau Routas vineyard in Provence, bought in 2004 and overseen by his son Keith, has some glamorous competition from his wine-growing neighbours.

Film star Brad Pitt’s Chateau Miraval borders one end of the estate and at the other corner is Chateau Margui, owned by Star Wars producer George Lucas.

Former Rangers owner Murray said: “Our family is delighted to see Routas continue to gain extensive recognition for the quality of rosé.”