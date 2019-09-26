Silicon Valley tech firm scales up with 45 new jobs at Glasgow base

A global engineering software company headquartered in Silicon Valley is promising 45 jobs after rolling out an expanded base in Glasgow.

OnScale is to create the new engineering, developer and sales posts following a £450,000 regional selective assistance (RSA) grant from Scottish Enterprise.

Products and services that will be developed at the new operation include the world’s first stimulation tools which aid components for the latest 5G smartphones.

The funding for the Glasgow office expansion is part of an overall $10 million (£8.1m) investment into the company from Silicon Valley investors, including Intel Capital and Gradient Ventures.

Some $1m of the overall funds have been allocated to grow the OnScale team in Scotland and further develop “cutting-edge” software and cloud technologies.

OnScale said that by expanding in Glasgow it would have greater access to an “exceptional talent pool” of high-tech workers to advance all aspects of the business, from software development to engineering support, sales and marketing.

The business added that it engages with local universities across a range of activities including internships, training courses for students and support of doctoral training centres.

Founder and chief executive Ian Campbell said: “Scotland was and is home to countless engineers, scientists, and innovators.

“OnScale’s cloud engineering simulation platform uses the electromagnetic equations formulated by James Clerk Maxwell of Edinburgh and the unit of power named after James Watt, inventor of the steam engine and Greenock native.

“By expanding our investment in Glasgow with support from Scottish Enterprise, OnScale will continue a long tradition of scientific and engineering innovation in Scotland.”

Suzanne Sosna, head of global companies at Scottish Enterprise, said: “We’re thrilled that OnScale as a global leader in software development has taken the decision to expand its operations in Glasgow.

“OnScale is a great example of an inward investor harnessing skills and talent in Glasgow by tapping into Scotland’s existing research and development assets to increase their skills and innovation capabilities.

“Providing support to innovative international companies, such as OnScale, to attract them to Scotland is a major priority for Scottish Enterprise as part of our strategic framework.”