Shepherd and Wedderburn makes Irish debut

Scottish-based legal heavyweight Shepherd and Wedderburn has opened an office in Dublin, in a bid to ensure continuity of service to clients across Europe post-Brexit.

The firm said the new site, in the city’s business district, will allow its lawyers to keep supporting clients with their European legal requirements, such as intellectual property and competition matters, when the UK leaves the EU.

Shepherd and Wedderburn, whose Scottish office network spans Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen, said it will also be able to enhance its support to existing clients in Ireland and those putting down roots there.

The firm’s Irish presence is led by Paul Carlyle and Joanna Boag-Thomson, partners in the firm’s media and technology team, and Gordon Downie, a specialist in UK and EU competition law and regulation.

Shepherd and Wedderburn flagged its expanding roster of global clients and is helping customers active in more than 120 jurisdictions outside the UK. These include a growing number across the Irish sea, including the Single Electricity Market, the wholesale electricity market for Ireland.

The law firm’s managing partner Andrew Blain said: “While primarily about continuity for our existing clients, this project will also create opportunities to grow and expand the reach of our business and brand in new and existing markets.”