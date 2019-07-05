Shepherd and Wedderburn expert among board hires at RenewableUK

Clare Foster, head of clean energy at Scottish legal firm Shepherd and Wedderburn, has been appointed to the board of RenewableUK, one of a number of “industry heavyweights” to join the organisation.

Foster’s appointment is said to recognise her “market-leading renewable energy finance expertise across multiple clean energy technologies”.

She joins eight other senior industry leaders elected by RenewableUK members or co-opted by invitation for their specific skillsets and expertise.

Among those, Royal Bank of Scotland’s sustainable finance lead, Rishi Madlani, has been co-opted to the board.

Foster said: “I’m honoured to have been invited to join the board at RenewableUK. The organisation is a force for good, supporting the industry in making the huge strides needed for the transition to a net zero emissions future.

“This is a unique and exciting time for the UK energy sector, and I hope that my experience of working in this sector for more than 20 years will help RenewableUK and its members further advance the cause.”

RenewableUK supports more than 400 member companies collectively employing in excess of 250,000 people.

Stephen Bull, chair of RenewableUK, said: “It’s great to have these industry heavyweights offering their wealth of experience to RenewableUK.

“They will help to set the agenda at a crucial time, as the UK government has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, and ministers are due to publish an energy white paper which is expected to set out a new strategy for the power sector.

“On a wider level, we’re re-thinking the way our entire energy system works as we incorporate more renewable power onto the grid.”