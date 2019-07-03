Seven Scottish brewers named for Aldi beer festival

Aldi is serving up a six-figure boost for local brewers after revealing the line-up for its 18th annual in-store Scottish Beer Festival.

The event, which will take place across all 87 Aldi stores north of the Border, will showcase 35 craft beers from seven breweries. It is expected to be worth more than £186,000 to the beer suppliers involved.

The seven breweries are: Dundee’s 71 Brewing, Inverness’ Cromarty Brewing, Clackmannanshire’s Harviestoun, Aberdeen’s Fierce Beer, Argyll’s Fyne Ales, Glasgow’s Jaw Brew and the Borders-based Tempest Brewing Co.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, Aldi Scotland, said: “Our Scottish Beer Festival is always a huge hit with our customers, and this summer’s festival is set to be no exception with seven fantastic breweries from different regions of Scotland each showcasing five of their finest craft beers.

“We’re very proud of the strong partnerships we’ve built with the breweries involved in this festival,” he added.