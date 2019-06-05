Search on for Scotland's most promising fintech scale-ups

Tech Nation, the entrepreneurship network, has Scotland in its sights as it calls for applicants for its 2019 fintech growth programme.

Supported by fintech market leaders including Al Lukies and David Duffy of the Fintech Alliance, and running from this September to next March, the leadership development programme is designed to “connect and create opportunities for the founders of the UK’s most promising fintech scale-ups”.

It is delivered as part of HM Treasury’s fintech sector strategy.

The programme’s six-month schedule puts fintech chief executives through nine themed insights sessions, covering topics such as regulation, partnering with established financial services firms and expanding internationally.

Greg Michel, Tech Nation fintech lead, said: "Tech Nation’s fintech programme identifies the rising stars in the industry and helps them scale to even greater horizons.

"The last cohort companies have closed multiple funding rounds, won prestigious awards, struck strategic partnerships and expanded abroad while on the programme.

"In 2019 we are looking to replicate this success by connecting and creating opportunities for the most promising fintech companies wherever they are based in the country so that they can compete on the global stage."

Loral Quinn, co-founder and CEO, Sustainably, Edinburgh, a 2018 cohort of the programme, said: "Tech Nation's fintech programme was invaluable to Sustainably. We're now focused on building our partner marketing programme to scale our brand, we're hiring a designer into the team and are in discussions with banks on how we can use their networks to scale."

Applicants can apply on the Tech Nation Website: https://technation.io/fintech/