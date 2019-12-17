Seafood firm Young's scales Asda tie-up with salmon deal

Young’s Seafood has secured a national supply deal with Asda to exclusively produce the retailer’s Extra Special Gin, Juniper & Lemon Smoked Salmon.

The product will be stocked in up to 369 stores across the UK in time for Christmas, and the seafood firm has retained the contract to supply Asda’s Extra Special Rich & Intense and Mild & Delicate Scottish Smoked Salmon.

The deal builds on Asda and Youngs existing relationship. Picture: Simon Price.

The deal builds on Asda and Young’s existing relationship, which has seen the company supply numerous ready to cook and ready to eat seafood products to the retailer for more than a decade.

Isla Smillie, development manager for Young’s Seafood, praised the firm extending its relationship with Asda "by providing customers with sustainably sourced Scottish salmon, which we know is so popular at Christmastime".

She added: “By using traditional brick kilns and time-honoured methods the Extra Special smoked salmon range offers a unique and distinct rich flavour.

“The Gin, Juniper and Lemon salmon is cured with sea salt and demerara sugar. The cured sides are then hung and smoked over juniper and oak chips for 15 hours before being infused with multi award winning Scottish Makar Gin, crushed juniper berries and lemon zest.”

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager Scotland, said: “At Asda we know just how much our customers value great tasting local produce and we’re proud to support small local industries such as Young’s Fraserburgh who supply Asda with the salmon for our Extra Special range… these new lines are perfect for customers to enjoy this Christmas.”

