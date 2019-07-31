Scotty Brand scoops £250,000-a-year deal in latest Asda win

Scotty Brand has landed a £250,000-a-year deal with Asda which will see its Chippy Chips stocked in 30 Scottish stores.

Made from Scottish-grown potatoes, the takeaway-style frozen chips are among the food producer’s top performing products.

The deal follows a UK-wide listing earlier this month for Scotty Brand’s Ayrshire new potatoes and means the supermarket now stocks 22 of its product lines.

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager for Scotland, said: “The new Scotty Brand Chippy Chips offer customers something new in the frozen category, which meets increasing demand for convenient meal solutions which deliver on taste and flavour.

“We’ve worked closely with Scotty Brand for over eight years allowing us to deliver authentic, great tasting Scottish products direct to shelves for customers to enjoy, on a continuing basis.”

Richard Allison, commercial director at Scotty Brand, added: “As one of the country’s fastest growing food brands we love bringing Scotland’s exceptional food to the market, we are thrilled to be working with Asda on one of our newest products and we can’t wait to hear what customers think of our Chippy Chips.”