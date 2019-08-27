Scottish sites among Harry Ramsden's restaurant sale

Fish and chip shop chain Harry Ramsden has been swallowed by a rival business from the Boparan Restaurant Group.

Deep Blue Restaurants will take over 34 sites, which include two in Scotland, in South Queensferry and at Abington services near Biggar, as well as the Harry Ramsden brand, in a debt-free deal.

James Low, founder and chief executive of Deep Blue, said the transaction had “accelerated our growth, making us the largest player in the market by a considerable margin”.

He added: “Our immediate focus will be on the integration of the business into the Deep Blue organisation.

“Our amalgamation with Harry Ramsden’s is a key milestone in our development but we remain committed to exploiting the unparalleled opportunities within the sector for further expansion.”

Earlier this year, the restaurant arm of Ranjit Boparan’s business empire announced the closure of 27 of its 70 Giraffe and Ed’s Easy Diner sites as part of a major restructuring.