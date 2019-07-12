Scottish seafood sector hails 'constructive' Brexit meeting with Michael Gove

Scottish seafood experts have stressed the importance of barrier-free trade with the EU in a "constructive" meeting with environment secretary Michael Gove.

Representatives of Scotland’s seafood sector met Gove and other senior officials in London yesterday to discuss planning for a potential no-deal Brexit.

Attendees cited key challenges for the industry if an exit deal is not agreed, including certification, potential transport hold-ups and compensation for extra tariff barriers placed on UK exports to the EU market.

Speaking after the meeting, Jimmy Buchan of the Scottish Seafood Association said: “Seafood is perishable so it is imperative that no extra barriers are placed in the way of its access to market. We are now hopeful Mr Gove will work with his colleagues across the UK government to make sure access remains as swift and as easy in the future as it is now.”

Hamish Macdonell, director of strategic engagement at the Scottish Salmon Producers Organisation, added: “Scottish seafood rightly enjoys an enviable reputation for quality and availability in European markets. As representatives of all seafood sectors, farmed and caught, we made it clear to the UK government that we are determined to ensure this continues, even if the UK leaves the EU without a deal.

“We held a constructive meeting with Mr Gove and his senior officials and while we appreciate the preparatory work that has been already been undertaken, we believe more has to be done to protect seafood exports to the continent if no Brexit deal is agreed.”

Billy McKenzie of the Fishing Vessel Owners and Agents Association and David Duguid, MP for Banff and Buchan, were also in attendance.