Rugby fans across the nation are getting ready for kick-off on Sunday, 22 September, when Scotland takes to the pitch in Yokohama for the Rugby World Cup 2019.

National success story Castle Water is among those throwing their support behind Scottish rugby and Team Scotland, as well as championing the wider success of Scottish business by encouraging greater water efficiency and economic sustainability.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup is being held in Japan.

Conserving resources is high on the agenda for World Rugby this year, with its pledges including video conferencing facilities to reduce travel; reducing, reusing and recycling waste materials wherever possible, from signage, to clothing and equipment; plus an energy-efficient workplace with smart lighting, water, printing, heating systems and recycling stations.

And Castle Water, the UK’s largest independent water retailer which serves more than 564,000 supply points nationally, for customers including stadia and sporting facilities, is no stranger to taking an environmentally friendly approach.

The company puts sustainability at the forefront, including working closely with businesses, charities and public sector organisations as well as sustainable events to help reduce waste, meet environmental commitments and cut costs.

"This is about championing Team Scotland – in sport, in business, and as an economy," says Castle Water CEO, John Reynolds OBE.

"Scotland has long been at the forefront of innovation: ours was the first country in the world to launch a competitive water market back in 2008. What that has meant, in addition to more competitive pricing, is an increased focus on reducing water waste and the associated costs for organisations."

Scotland remains a leading light in terms of water efficiency and all-round sustainability, with new ambitious targets such as achieving net-zero emissions by 2045 and raising the ambition of the 2030 and 2040 targets to 70% and 90% emissions reductions respectively. These targets are ambitious, credible, and responsible and mean Scotland’s contribution to climate change will end, definitively, within a generation.

"Efficient organisations in Scotland and England are leading the way and winning in business – here at Castle Water, we’re using our experience to help organisations across the UK to improve water efficiency,” adds Reynolds. "By saving water, businesses will cut costs, reduce carbon and improve sustainability. This is good for business, good for the economy and good for the environment."

From winning its first customer in 2014, the company has undergone impressive ethical and sustained growth within the business water market and now employs 370 people at its Blairgowrie headquarters and at regional offices in Ayr, Leeds, London and Portsmouth.

As well as saving customers over £20 million since April 2017, Castle Water provides free resources and advice on everything from bill assessments, water audits and leak detection to technical water efficiency services and contingency planning. At a company where the CEO regularly answers customer calls, delivering great service is at the heart of Castle Water; it's also been key to securing and retaining new business, helping it to become the largest supplier to the public sector in England.

