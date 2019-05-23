Scottish retail parks snapped up in £60m deal

NewRiver has snapped up two Scottish retail parks and part of a third under a joint venture (JV) deal worth more than £60 million.

The investment trust has purchased Kittybrewster Retail Park in Aberdeen; Telford Retail Park in Inverness, and two units at Kingsway East Retail Park in Dundee, as part of a new JV with Bravo Strategies, a fund managed by the Pacific Investment Management Company (Pimco).

A fourth site, Wakes Retail Park on the Isle of Wight, has also been purchased to form part of the new portfolio.

The developments were acquired from Zurich Assurance for a combined total of £60.5m, reflecting a net initial yield of 9.8 per cent.

Kittybrewster offers a 13-unit site with 154,400 sq ft of retail space, while Telford provides 179,500 sq ft. The acquisition at Kingsway East comprises two units, currently let to discounter B&M and home furnishings retailer Harry Corry.

Terms of the deal have been agreed in principle, with the acquisition to be completed once the JV is established. It is part of a wider strategy to acquire and manage a portfolio of retail parks across the UK.

NewRiver will hold a 50 per cent interest in the gross assets of the JV and benefit from half of the net rental income, with its share valued at £3.1m per annum.

The retail parks have an average rent of £14.77 per square foot and are let to "a high quality and well-diversified line-up of occupiers", said the trust.

It comes as NewRiver unveiled its annual results, which showed that funds from its operations fell by almost £4m to £56.4m.

The trust pointed to a favourable comparison as the main cause of this drop, after recording a £4.8m profit from the disposal of assets in the previous year.

Chief executive Allan Lockhart said that the UK retail property market is "starting to look attractive" to new capital.

He added: "We are delighted to announce today a new joint venture with Bravo, a fund managed by Pimco, and the acquisition of a portfolio of retail parks. We are pleased to have re-established this successful partnership, and we are aiming to quickly growth this portfolio, and deliver growing returns to our shareholders."

The trust has £1.3 billion portfolio comprising 34 community shopping centres, 19 retail parks and more than 650 pubs.