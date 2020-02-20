Scottish Qualifications Authority success for Bellshill-based Edge Testing Solutions

Edge Testing Solutions, the software testing business, has been granted customised award certification by Scotland’s national awarding and accreditation body.

The firm said it had developed a unique customised award in software testing, which is being delivered through its Academy training programme.

The award offers candidates the opportunity to develop their understanding of the theory around software testing practices and techniques, and offers hands-on experience of test automation tools.

Edge now has 11 Scottish Qualifications Authority-qualified trainers, while each student going through the Academy will be recognised as an SQA-certified software-testing professional.

The Edge Academy, which was set up in 2013, is a two-year learning programme that combines hands-on experience with classroom-based software testing training at a digital testing hub in Bellshill.

Duncan Small, principal consultant at Edge, who led the team throughout the development and approval process, said: “It was a top priority this past year for us to achieve SQA approval at our site in Glasgow as it recognises our high-quality educational standards.

“Although it has been hard work, the development of the customised award has been a fantastic opportunity for us to highlight the specialist knowledge and training that is available via the Edge Academy.

“Ours is the first software testing customised award to be credit-rated by SQA on the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework."

