Scottish provider of eye care services to 100,000 care home residents bought over

Visioncall will form part of Optimism’s growing portfolio and continue to deliver eye care services to elderly patients living in care across the UK. Financial details surrounding the deal have not been disclosed.

Optimism Health is a UK healthcare investment group providing technology and clinical and support services to the 75 to 90-year-old age group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group's initial focus is on the £3.5 billion UK eye care and hearing care market, where bosses believe that there is an opportunity for consolidation and “new delivery models”.

Michelle Le Prevost, managing director of Visioncall: 'We believe that this acquisition marks an exciting new chapter in our journey to help our patients see better and live better.' Picture: Stewart Attwood

In November last year, Optimism acquired OutsideClinic, a UK business providing eye care and hearing care to more than 100,000 older people in their own homes.

Michelle Le Prevost, managing director of Visioncall, said: "We are excited about joining Optimism and working alongside our new sister company OutsideClinic.

“We believe that this acquisition marks an exciting new chapter in our journey to help our patients see better and live better.

“As care homes re-open, the business is seeing accelerating demand for eye and hearing tests.

“Optimism's investment will allow us to continue expanding our business, recruiting a further 20 optometrists over the next two years."

Henry Pitman, chairman of Optimism, added: "Visioncall's eye care service in care homes is complementary to OutsideClinic's eye care in people's own homes. The acquisition of Visioncall consolidates Optimism's position as the UK's leading domiciliary eye and hearing care provider.”

A message from the Editor: