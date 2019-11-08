Scottish Property Federation builds for future with Dowbrae MD as new chair

The Scottish Property Federation (SPF) has unveiled new leadership with a duo of appointments focused on championing a sustainable future for the sector.

Robin Backlock, managing director of Dowbrae Property Consultancy, has been announced as the trade association’s new chair, while Cala Group land manager Michaela Sullivan is stepping up to the role of vice-chair.

Backlock inherits the role from CBRE Scotland and Northern Ireland MD Miller Mathieson, who led the organisation through the last year, including the controversial Planning Act.

He aims to emphasise the positive contribution the property industry is making towards building sustainable and inclusive growth, which will be the theme of the upcoming SPF conference in March.

Blacklock said: “The wider world of politics is showing little sign of creating a calm and settled backdrop but, against this challenging ­climate, I want to focus on ­areas where our industry’s voice and expertise will have a direct influence.

“As chair, I hope to highlight the many positive aspects that our sector brings to our built environment, communities and the economy.”

Sullivan added: “I look forward to supporting Robin as we build upon the great work of our predecessors with a focus on developing sustainable and inclusive growth.”

