Scottish port wins £12m wind farm work

A Scottish engineering group has secured a contract worth up to £12 million for work on an offshore wind farm.

Global Energy Group’s Port of Nigg site on the Cromarty Firth will serve as a staging port for 103 foundation jacket structures before they are transported out to the Moray East offshore wind farm.

Global’s chairman Roy MacGregor said the contract was a huge vote of confidence in the site and reflected the £90m investment programme launched by the group since it took it over in 2011.

The group also recently announced plans to invest a further £10m to £15m to expand quayside availability and yard space.

“With a busy schedule of planned wind farm developments in Scotland and the rest of the UK, Global feel that this will be money well spent,” said MacGregor.

“Global now has great experience in this work and this will further establish the Port of Nigg’s position as an important staging port supporting the offshore wind industry.”

Marcel Sunier, project director for Moray East, said the contract follows on from a previous announcement that the Port of Cromarty Firth at Invergordon will be involved in turbine supply.

“The installation of subsea substructures from Nigg combined with the installation of turbines from Invergordon shows how a complete onshore cluster to deliver the offshore works has been established in Easter Ross,” he said.

The 950 megawatt Moray East wind farm is due to open in 2021.