Scottish National Investment Bank will launch by 2019

There will be a Scottish National Investment Bank, First Minister has said, adding that she expects the institution to be operating by next year.

The bank would need £2 billion of capitalisation to be able to promote Scottish business, an expert panel set up to examine the creation of the institution has said.

A report published this morning said that the bank would support Scotland's priorities and promote economic growth while complementing private sector financial institutions.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the bank had "the potential to be transformational", as an Implementation Plan into the project was published this morning. She said it would have the potential to "meet key economic environmental and social challenges" and would help "de-carbonise our economy and adapt to an aging population". The government will respond officially to the panel's recommendations in May.

A national investment bank would be owned by the state and can borrow money in a similar way to the Treasury to invest in major projects.

Tesco Bank chief executive Benny Higgins, who was tasked with leading an advisory group investigating the concept of the bank, said the bank would need to be supported by long term capitalisation of £2 billion over the first ten years, but become self sustaining in the longer term, raising its own capital to fund investments.

He said : "It is not a novel idea, there are many around the world, but it is right for Scotland and it is right now."

He added: "There is an incontrovertible case for creating the Scottish National Investment Bank. The economic and social wellbeing of our country will be enhanced by an institution that complements private sector investment, with a clear focusing on SMEs and projects that require strategic patient capital.

"We have undertaken rigorous analysis through this process and engaged an extensive and broad group on individuals and bodies in both the public and private sectors. There is a strong consensus that there is an immediate and pressing need for the creation of the bank."

Ms Sturgeon said the publication of the report was a "very significant occasion", adding that £500 million of Scottish Government money had already been earmarked towards funding the bank.

She said she hoped the bank would be operating " in shadow form" by next year, pending the passing of legislation which would be required for it to operate formally.

She said: " The Scottish Government will establish a Scottish National Investment Bank. The time for debating is past."

"To realise our ambitions for Scotland's economy, innovative companies need access to strategic, patient finance to grow and thrive, while the business environment must encourage our young people to be the entrepreneurs of the future."